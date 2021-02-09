Man found shot in Lake Ridge neighborhood: Prince William Police blotter

Shooting Investigation – On February 8 at 1:26PM, officers responded to the area of Woodfern Ct. and Chablis Cl. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers located a 25-year- old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid to the man until rescue personnel arrived. The man was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was not initially cooperative with officers in the investigation. Officers continue to seek assistance from any witness to the incident. The investigation continues.

Residential Burglary – On February 8 at 11:14PM, officers responded to the Rolling Brook Apartments located in the 12700 block of Ripple Creek Ct. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a burglary. A resident of an apartment reported to police that the burglary occurred sometime between 1:00PM and 10:00PM. The investigation revealed that entry was made into the apartment through the rear door which was found damaged. A purse and an undisclosed amount of money were reported missing.