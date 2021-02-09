Juan Francisco Morales Alvarado

Juan Francisco Morales Alvarado, of Woodbridge, passed away Sunday January 31 at the age of 80. He was preceded in death by his son Marlon Morales in 2001 and by his loving wife Zoila Morales who passed away in 2014.

Juan was born Oct. 10 1940 in Asuncion Mita, Jutiapa Guatemala and came to the USA in March of 1984. Following his retirement, Juan lived a quiet life and enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren and cooking for them.

Juan is survived by his son Jaime Morales, daughter Doris Lima, son Omar Morales and son Daniel F. Guerrero.