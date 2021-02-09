Jerrine Diane Gall

Gall – Jerrine Diane (nee Dibbley)

October 26, 1966 – February 5, 2021

February 5, 2021, of Stafford, VA. Beloved wife of Lloyd, devoted mother of Robert (Ally) and Aaron; daughter of Tom and Sharon Dibbley; also survived by mother-in-law Joan Gall and sisters-in-law Kathy (George) Schofield, Brenda (Chris) Cass, Diane (Bill) Weigle and Karen Houseman as well as uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was an avid Disney fan and had her dream job as a travel agent helping her clients make their Disney dreams come true. She was a member of the Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce and a paraprofessional and substitute teacher in the Stafford school system. She also never met a dog she didn’t want to take home.

A private memorial will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made to your local ASPCA or to the charity of your choice.