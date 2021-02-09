James P. Toner Sr. (Jim), 80, of Dumfries, VA went home to his Lord after a valiant battle with ALS on January 30, 2021.

Jim was born in the Bronx, NY on May 24, 1940 to Anne (Stecko) and James Ignatius Toner. He attended Fordham Prep and St. John’s University where he met his best friend, soulmate, and loving wife of 56 years Mary Pat (Trocchia) Toner. Jim was an Air Force veteran and was stationed in Valdosta, GA where their oldest son was born. The family then returned to the Bronx where they welcomed two additional sons.

Jim and Mary Pat moved to New Fairfield, CT in 1972 where, for the next 35 years, they were active parishioners at St. Edward the Confessor Parish and in the community at large. Their deep love for one another and for their faith found them spearheading the Connecticut chapter of Marriage Encounter and their many ministries at St. Ed’s included choir, youth group, and marriage prep, to name a few. An editor, at times a house cleaner, and finally a promotions director by title, Jim’s various occupations throughout his life always took a back seat to family and friends.

Retiring to Dumfries, VA in 2007, Jim and Mary Pat continued their service to the church and were active at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church as ministers and teachers. In the Four Seasons Community, they acted in and directed numerous plays as members of the Drama Club. In retirement, they traveled the globe with dearest family and friends. Jim will forever be remembered for his outgoing personality, infectious laughter, love of life, and his Mary Pat.

Jim is survived by Mary Pat and their 3 sons James Patrick and Cheryl (Quave) Toner Jr.; Sean Michael Toner, and Vincent John and Melissa (Mlack) Toner; sisters Kathleen (Toner) Bain and Patricia (Toner) and Michael McMillan and their two daughters. He was the proudest Poppop to Faith, Alexandra, Grant and Meghan Toner. He was also Godfather to countless family and friend’s sons and daughters.

A Catholic mass and celebration of life will be held at a future date to be determined.