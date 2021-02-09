5 to 8 inches of snow possible Wednesday into Thursday

Another winter storm has our area in its sights. It could arrive tomorrow night and affect the region through Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service in Sterling issued a Winter Storm Watch for our area.

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC 223 PM EST Tue Feb 9 2021 …WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING… * WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE…Portions of western Maryland, western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN…From Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… Additional snow is expected Thursday afternoon through Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.