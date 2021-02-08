Sentara reminder: Visitor procedures to keep patients and community safe

The health and safety of our patients, families, and team members is a priority here at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.

That’s why Sentara Healthcare has enacted policies and procedures regarding hospital visitation. COVID-19 confirmed patients (not at end-of-life) or patients awaiting COVID-19 test results are not allowed any visitors.

No visitors are allowed in our Emergency Rooms EXCEPT:

• Patients with altered mental status, developmental delays or behavioral health concerns may have 1 visitor.

• Minors under the age of 18 may have 1 visitor, either a parent or a guardian.

Patients are allowed NO visitors in our Hospital EXCEPT:

• Surgical Services lobby may have 1 visitor.

• Procedural area lobby may have 1 visitor.

• Women’s Health Center may have 1 support person.

• Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) patients may have 2 visitors.

• Patients who are at the end-of-life may have 2 visitors.

• Patients with altered mental status, developmental delays or behavioral health concerns

may have 1 visitor.

Visitor Safety Guidelines:

• Visitors 12 and under are prohibited from our hospitals.

• Visitors will have their temperatures taken and be screened before entering the facility.

• Visitors will be required to wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines. If they do not have a mask, a community mask will be given to them.

• Visitors will only be allowed if they do not have symptoms of respiratory infection (fever, cough, shortness of breath).

• Visitors must wash their hands or use hand sanitizer when entering and exiting the patient room.

Exceptions may be made for end-of-life patients. Please discuss options with the patient manager on duty.

These guidelines are subject to change. Please call 703-523-1000 or click here to view Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center’s visitation guidelines.