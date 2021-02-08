Sentara reminder: Visitor procedures to keep patients and community safe

The health and safety of our patients, families, and team members is a priority here at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
That’s why Sentara Healthcare has enacted policies and procedures regarding hospital visitation. COVID-19 confirmed patients (not at end-of-life) or patients awaiting COVID-19 test results are not allowed any visitors.
No visitors are allowed in our Emergency Rooms EXCEPT:
• Patients with altered mental status, developmental delays or behavioral health concerns may have 1 visitor.
• Minors under the age of 18 may have 1 visitor, either a parent or a guardian.
Patients are allowed NO visitors in our Hospital EXCEPT:
• Surgical Services lobby may have 1 visitor.
• Procedural area lobby may have 1 visitor.
• Women’s Health Center may have 1 support person.
• Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) patients may have 2 visitors.
• Patients who are at the end-of-life may have 2 visitors.
• Patients with altered mental status, developmental delays or behavioral health concerns
may have 1 visitor.
Visitor Safety Guidelines:
• Visitors 12 and under are prohibited from our hospitals.
• Visitors will have their temperatures taken and be screened before entering the facility.
• Visitors will be required to wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines. If they do not have a mask, a community mask will be given to them.
• Visitors will only be allowed if they do not have symptoms of respiratory infection (fever, cough, shortness of breath).
• Visitors must wash their hands or use hand sanitizer when entering and exiting the patient room.
Exceptions may be made for end-of-life patients. Please discuss options with the patient manager on duty.
These guidelines are subject to change. Please call 703-523-1000 or click here to view Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center’s visitation guidelines.