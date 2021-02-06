Published February 6, 2021 at 11:45PM | Updated February 8, 2021 at 11:50PM

A quick reminder about our COVID-19 policies

The health and safety of our patients, families, and team members is a priority here at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.

That’s why Sentara Healthcare has enacted policies and procedures regarding hospital visitation. COVID-19 confirmed patients (not at end-of-life) or patients awaiting COVID-19 test results are not allowed any visitors.

These guidelines are subject to change. Please call 703-523-1000 or click here to view Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center’s visitation guidelines.