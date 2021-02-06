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A quick reminder about our COVID-19 policies

By Uriah Kiser

The health and safety of our patients, families, and team members is a priority here at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.

That’s why Sentara Healthcare has enacted policies and procedures regarding hospital visitation. COVID-19 confirmed patients (not at end-of-life) or patients awaiting COVID-19 test results are not allowed any visitors.

These guidelines are subject to change. Please call 703-523-1000 or click here to view Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center’s visitation guidelines.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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