A quick reminder about our COVID-19 policies

The health and safety of our patients, families, and team members is a priority here at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
That’s why Sentara Healthcare has enacted policies and procedures regarding hospital visitation. COVID-19 confirmed patients (not at end-of-life) or patients awaiting COVID-19 test results are not allowed any visitors.
These guidelines are subject to change. Please call 703-523-1000 or click here to view Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center’s visitation guidelines.