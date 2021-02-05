Virginia hospitals give more than 435,000 vaccines, 37% more than last week

Virginia hospitals have administered 435,358 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in the time since the Commonwealth received the first shipment of doses in mid-December. The current figure reflects doses administered by hospitals as of Tuesday, Feb. 2 and it represents a 37 percent increase from the more than 317,000 administered doses reported by VHHA last week. VHHA will continue to provide weekly vaccination updates, which will be available on the Virginia Hospital COVID-19 Dashboard.

Progress on vaccine administration in Virginia is contingent on a steady, predictable supply of doses available to hospitals and other health care providers participating in the vaccination effort. Federal government officials have indicated that the Commonwealth can expect to receive roughly 100,000 vaccine first doses per week for the foreseeable future, though the Biden Administration has indicated it plans to boost weekly vaccine distribution to about 122,000 doses per week.

Virginia recently modified its vaccine distribution plan – the Commonwealth is now sending vaccines to local health departments for distribution. Hospitals are no longer receiving direct vaccine dose shipments. As a result, Virginia hospitals currently have about 22,000 first doses remaining after this week’s allocation from local health departments. That is the equivalent of a few days’ supply of doses which will soon be exhausted.

The sharing of weekly vaccination totals is a continuation of Virginia hospitals’ commitment to transparency. Other examples of this include publication of the Virginia Hospital COVID-19 Dashboard, the Virginia Licensed Nursing Facility COVID-19 Dashboard, the Virginia Hospital Patient Experience Data Dashboard, the Community Health Legislative Dashboards, the interactive Virginia Hospital Quality and Patient Safety Scorecard, and the Virginia Hospital Media Dashboard.

Each of these data-informed tools are public-facing and presented with the support of VHHA member hospitals and health systems to help advance community understanding about the health care delivery system in Virginia.Virginia hospitals have administered 435,358 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in the time since the Commonwealth received the first shipment of doses in mid- December. The current figure reflects doses administered by hospitals as of Tuesday, Feb. 2 and it represents a 37 percent increase from the more than 317,000 administered doses reported by VHHA last week. VHHA will continue to provide weekly vaccination updates, which will be available on the Virginia Hospital COVID-19 Dashboard.

Progress on vaccine administration in Virginia is contingent on a steady, predictable supply of doses available to hospitals and other health care providers participating in the vaccination effort. Federal government officials have indicated that the Commonwealth can expect to receive roughly 100,000 vaccine first doses per week for the foreseeable future, though the Biden Administration has indicated it plans to boost weekly vaccine distribution to about 122,000 doses per week.

Virginia recently modified its vaccine distribution plan – the Commonwealth is now sending vaccines to local health departments for distribution. Hospitals are no longer receiving direct vaccine dose shipments. As a result, Virginia hospitals currently have about 22,000 first doses remaining after this week’s allocation from local health departments. That is the equivalent of a few days’ supply of doses which will soon be exhausted.

The sharing of weekly vaccination totals is a continuation of Virginia hospitals’ commitment to transparency. Other examples of this include publication of the Virginia Hospital COVID-19 Dashboard, the Virginia Licensed Nursing Facility COVID-19 Dashboard, the Virginia Hospital Patient Experience Data Dashboard, the Community Health Legislative Dashboards, the interactive Virginia Hospital Quality and Patient Safety Scorecard, and the Virginia Hospital Media Dashboard. Each of these data-informed tools are public facing and presented with the support of VHHA member hospitals and health systems to help advance community understanding about the health care delivery system in Virginia.