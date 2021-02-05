Road crews prepare for Sunday snow

Snow is forecast for the Fredericksburg area starting early Sunday morning, and Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews are preparing for this weekend’s inclement weather.

On Saturday, motorists in the Fredericksburg area should be alert for a mobile VDOT operation to pre-treat Interstate 95 and interstate ramps with a salt brine solution in advance of the storm. Pre-treatment will begin Saturday morning.

Trucks applying pre-treatment solution travel at approximately 35 mph. Slower travel speeds are required to spray the salt brine onto travel lanes with precision, and to ensure an adequate amount is absorbed in the pavement.

On Saturday evening, VDOT state forces and contractor partners will mobilize to load trucks with sand and salt. Equipment will be deployed to pre-staging locations so crews can begin spreading sand and salt as soon as inclement weather starts.

Currently, snow is anticipated to begin early Sunday, and a mix of rain and snow will continue throughout the day Sunday. Predicted temperatures Sunday evening and Monday morning are expected to freeze any wet pavement remaining on the roads.

With up to 1,200 pieces of equipment available in Fredericksburg District, VDOT crews have the staff and treatment materials to treat slick road surfaces and plow any accumulating snow or slush from this weekend’s storm.

What Motorists Should Know

Plan travel this weekend around snow, not during snow: Once precipitation begins, roads may quickly become slippery, making travel hazardous. Visibility may be limited. Travelers should monitor news and weather sources closely. Plan to arrive at your destination before inclement weather begins, and delay any unnecessary travel, if possible, until after the storm has ended and road conditions have improved.

Check road conditions before starting a trip: Call 511, visit www.511virginia.org or download the free mobile 511Virginia app to see real-time road conditions around the state, and view traffic cameras.