Features Montclair woman splits duties as a mother, teacher, airman By Mike Salmon Published February 5, 2021 at 1:07PM | Updated July 1, 2022 at 4:35PM Amanda Smialek with a care package from the students a John D. Jenkins Elementary School in Woodbridge. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Mike Salmon View all posts #Locals Only