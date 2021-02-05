Law enforcement students encouraged to apply for VSI scholarship

Prince William County Sheriff Glendell Hill is pleased to announce online applications are now being accepted for the Virginia Sheriffs’ Institute (VSI) Scholarship Program for the 2021-2022 school year.

The scholarships were established to provide an opportunity for young people across Virginia to receive financial assistance in their pursuit of an education in law enforcement or criminal justice. This program is limited to students attending Virginia colleges and universities majoring in the criminal justice field. (Those majoring in law or pursuing a career as a lawyer are not eligible).

The program policies, scholarship application, and checklist can be found here. Applicants must submit a letter of recommendation from their resident sheriff before application submission.

If you are a Prince William County resident, contact the Prince William County Sheriff’s Office to schedule an appointment with Sheriff Hill to receive his recommendation letter. The deadline to submit the online application and required documents are May 1, 2021.