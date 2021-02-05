Car radio, battery smuggled out of Walmart: Stafford sheriff’s blotter

DRUGS

300 block of Garrisonville Road, 2/4, 12:36 a.m. Deputy J.J. Yenchak stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The deputy identified the driver as Abdul Kargbo Jr., 18, of Woodbridge. Upon a search of the vehicle, a controlled substance was located. Kargbo was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and released on a $2,500 unsecured bond. A passenger in the vehicle was discovered to be wanted out of Prince William County and was taken into custody.

LARCENY

560 Warrenton Road, Holiday Inn Express, 2/4, 1:22 p.m. The victim reported the license plate on his vehicle was stolen. The theft is believed to have occurred between 10:30 p.m. on February 3 and 7:25 a.m. on February 4. The license plate number was entered into a national database as part of the investigation.

217 Garrisonville Road, Walmart, 2/4, 3:48 p.m. A loss prevention employee reported the suspect, Daniel Avelar Lemus, 18, of Stafford, concealed a car radio and car battery inside a bag and attempted to leave the store without paying for the items. The employee stopped Avelar Lemus and called the Sheriff’s Office. Deputy A.T. Leckemby responded and issued Avelar Lemus a summons for shoplifting. He was then released.

9 South Gateway Drive, Wawa, 2/4, 4:20 p.m. The victim reported she left her wallet in the restroom. Upon returning to the business, the victim discovered the wallet had been stolen. The theft is believed to have occurred between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on February 4.