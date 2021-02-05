Bullets fly into home: Prince William police blotter

Strong-Arm Robbery – On February 4 at 11:03PM, officers responded to the 1400 block of Bayside Ave. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery. The victim, a 53-year-old woman, reported to police that she was walking in the above area when an unknown man approached her from behind and grabbed her purse. After a brief struggle over the purse, the suspect fled the area in an older model green sedan. No injuries were reported. The victim reported that her purse containing identification information, credit cards, and an undisclosed amount of money was taken.

Suspect Description:

A Hispanic male approximately 5’3” Last seen wearing a light green jacket

Shooting into a Residential Dwelling – On February 4 at 12:38PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 2900 block of Stockholm Way in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a destruction of property. The homeowner reported to police that a bullet entered the home sometime between December 1, 2020 and February 3, 2021. The investigation revealed the round entered the home through a side wall of the attic area. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.