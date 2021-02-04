“Sweetest Deals” program offers discounts to Prince William businesses

The Prince William County Office of Tourism–Visit Prince William–launched a romance-themed promotion through its ‘Passport to Prince William’ digital passport today.

The ‘Sweetest Deals’ savings pass offers discounts at businesses throughout the County including restaurants, wineries, hotels, attractions, and more.

The digital passport is free for both users and businesses and is supported by a ‘spend local’ advertising campaign designed to support the economy and spending at County businesses.

“Since its December 2020 launch, the ‘Passport to Prince William’ has far surpassed our expectations,” stated Ann Marie Maher, Director of Tourism for Prince William County. “The ‘Sweetest Deals’ campaign builds upon the Passport’s success by providing over 25 romance-themed offers perfect for Valentine’s Day and beyond. It’s our way of connecting shoppers in the region to County businesses while we continue to mask-up and spread-out this winter,” she added.

Passport users can explore the deals at visitpwc.com/sweetdeals.

To date, more than 110 County businesses are part of the ‘Passport to Prince William’ support local initiative and over 1,050 consumers have registered in the passport program.

Additional businesses, offers, and experiences will be added as the program continues to evolve.

The ‘Passport to Prince William’ initiative is part of the County’s #PrinceWilliamStrong program that encourages community connection, business support, and solidarity throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and each phase of recovery.