An 82-year-old woman taken to a hospital after her home caught fire Tuesday morning has died.

Fire and rescue crews were called to the blaze at a home in the 17000 block of Tripoli Boulevard in Dumfries at 1:48 a.m.

One person was pulled from the home, and another person was found outside the house when fire crews arrived.

Prince William police tell us the department will release more information about the victim later today in a press release, and we’ll update this post as soon as we get the info.

Shortly after the fire was extinguished Tuesday, the Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department posted this information about the blaze.

Fire Incident

Tuesday, February 2, 2021

1:48 AM Earlier this morning units were dispatched to the 17000 block of Tripoli Blvd. (Dumfries) for a reported house fire. Crews encountered heavy fire conditions on arrival. One occupant was found outside of the structure, the other occupant was rescued by firefighters and removed from the structure. Both were transported to a local medical facility for treatment. The male occupant was treated and released but the female victim remains hospitalized. The home sustained extensive damage. The Fire Marshal’s Office is still on the scene conducting the origin and cause investigation.

Updated press release from Prince William police identifying the victim as Dorothy Saddler, 82, of Dumfries.