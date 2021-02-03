Suspect tied to 2 area burglaries in Dale City, Lake Ridge

Attempted Commercial Burglary | Residential Burglary *ARREST – On January 19, 2021, the suspect sought in connection to the burglaries that were reported have occurred on February 23, 2020 at the Halal Food Market located at 1420 Old Bridge Rd. in Woodbridge (221912) and on March 3, 2020 at the residence located in the 13600 block of Greenwood Dr in Woodbridge (22193), was arrested.

While investigating, officers identified the suspect as Delonte Je Von TAYLOR, and determined he was connected to both burglaries. Following the investigation, on April 27, 2020 officers obtained arrest warrants for both cases. Initial attempts to locate the suspect were unsuccessful. On January 19, TAYLOR was located in Woodbridge and arrested.

Arrested on January 19:

Delonte Je Von TAYLOR, 23, of 4137 Ferrara Ter. in Woodbridge Charged with 2 counts of burglary and 1 count of grand larceny Court Date: March 15, 2021 | Bond: Unavailable

Residential Burglary [Previously Released] – On March 3 at 3:15PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 13600 block of Greenwood Dr in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a burglary. The homeowner reported to police that the burglary occurred sometime between 8:00AM and 12:20PM. Entry is believed to have been made into the home through a laundry room window that was found damaged. Jewelry was reported missing.

Attempted Commercial Burglary [Previously Released] – On February 23 at 10:11AM, officers responded to the Halal Food Market located at 1420 Old Bridge Rd. in Woodbridge (221912) to investigate an attempted burglary. A store employee reported to police that sometime between 9:00PM on February 22 and 10:00AM on February 23, entry was attempted into the business through the back door which was found damaged. No entry appears to have been made into the business and no property was reported missing.