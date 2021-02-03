Originals Stafford urges Delegate Cole to kill bill putting county on hook for transportation funding By Rick Horner Published February 3, 2021 at 9:06AM | Updated July 1, 2022 at 4:36PM Virginia Delegate Joshua Cole (D-28, Fredericksburg, Stafford) urged people at Sunday's Black Lives Matter rally to get involved in the political process to enact social change. [Photo: Uriah Kiser/Potomac Local News] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Rick Horner View all posts #Locals Only