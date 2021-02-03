Stafford sheriff’s blotter: Assault reported at hotel

ASSAULT

20 Sanford Drive, Holiday Inn, 2/2, 9:56 p.m. Deputies responded for a report of an assault. The victim reported the suspect, Matthew Kelly, 34, of Montgomery Village, Maryland, assaulted her inside the hotel room. Kelly also blocked the door preventing the victim from leaving. She was later able to leave and call the Sheriff’s Office. Kelly was arrested for abduction and assault. He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

LARCENY

375 Warrenton Road, Exxon, 2/2, 8:24 p.m. An employee reported the suspect became disorderly after he was told he did not have enough money to complete his purchase. The suspect then came around the cashier’s counter and grabbed a pack of cigarillos. As the employee escorted the suspect out of the store he tried to assault the employee. The suspect left the store without paying for the item.

INTOXICATED PERSON

2757 Jefferson Davis Highway, Aesthetic & General Dentistry, 2/2, 1:41 p.m. Deputy W.M. Isenberg responded for a report of an intoxicated person inside the business. Upon arrival, the deputy noticed the suspect, Michael Foster, 20, of King George, appeared to be under the influence. It was learned Foster had two outstanding warrants out of King George. Foster was arrested for public intoxication and served the outstanding warrants. He was held on a $5,000 unsecured bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400. For ongoing updates, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.