Prince William schools participate in FSO Link Up learning program

The Fairfax Symphony Orchestra (FSO) is honored to be named a 2021 Dominion Energy ArtStar for its innovative music-learning program, Link Up.

Developed by the prestigious Weill Music Institute at Carnegie Hall, Link Up provides a unique opportunity for students in Grades 3-5 to come together for a shared cultural experience while addressing the nationwide need for an effective, research-based curriculum.

Five nonprofit arts organizations were honored as 2021 Dominion Energy ArtStars for inspiring people of all ages in creative endeavors. The organizations represent five regions across Virginia with annual operating budgets under $1 million. Each received a $10,000 grant to support their winning arts or cultural education program.

“These organizations show ways the creative spirit continues to thrive – whether through outdoor, virtual or digital programming,” said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. “Virginia is very fortunate to have these talented organizations committed to serving their local communities and youth.”

Fairfax Symphony is the only organization in the Washington, DC region collaborating with Carnegie Hall to implement the evidence-based, music-learning program this year. Joining orchestras around the globe, FSO Link Up connects the classroom to the concert hall for thousands of students across the region each year.

Several schools in Prince William County were able to participate in the event, including Loch Lomond,

Old Bridge, and Pattie elementary schools, and Potomac Middle School.

This is the fourth year the FSO is implementing the program, again with a focus on Title 1 schools. The decision to make Link Up the FSO’s core elementary education program was driven by the desire to reach underserved students early in their school years, where research shows that arts programs can have the greatest impact on long-term student achievement.