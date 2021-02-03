Pieces of combat art from Marine Corps museum going on U.S. tour

Multiple pieces of art from the National Museum of the Marine Corps at Quantico are going on tour.

The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation today announced a new traveling combat art exhibition titled Honor, Courage, Commitment: Marine Corps Art, 1975-2018. The exhibit features 36 works of art by 15 combat artists, focusing on Marine Corps service immediately following the Vietnam War through recent years.

The museum’s Marine Corps Combat Art Gallery opened in July 2017, as part of an expansion of the museum that included an IMAX movie theatre.

A press release details the traveling show.

The exhibit will travel across the country from early 2021 until mid-2023. The exhibition has no extra charge, so everyone is encouraged to come and immerse themselves in Marine Corps history and experiences. The exhibit begins its tour in Tucson, Arizona, at the Pima Air & Space Museum.

“The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation proudly sponsored this exhibit in order to bring a piece of the National Museum of the Marine Corps to Americans across our great nation,” said Maj. Gen. James W. Lukeman, USMC (Ret), president and CEO of the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation. “We all benefit from understanding the history, traditions, and culture of the Marine Corps, and, through artwork, we are able to convey those experiences in a very personal and powerful way.”

The majority of the artwork on display is from the inaugural Combat Art Gallery exhibit at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, located in Triangle, Virginia. The selected pieces include 34 works on canvas and two sculptures. The art speaks to the experiences of the artists, most of whom were deployed in combat. The Marine Corps’ direction to these artists was simply, “Go to war, do art.” The result is a rich commentary on the men and women of the Marine Corps who are “no better friend, no worse enemy” in their engagements around the world.

“Marine Corps art is up close and personal. It is about the individual Marine—in combat, during training, or while delivering assistance during times of great need,” said Lin Ezell, former Museum director and the curator of the traveling exhibit. “This art helps us better appreciate those who have worn the uniform and those who continue to serve today.” The traveling art exhibit allows the public to visually connect to the history and experiences of Marines, developing a deeper understanding of those who serve. A guide for young visitors helps those of all ages appreciate this exhibit.

The exhibit will be at the Pima Air & Space Museum, Tucson, Arizona, February-August 2021, and at the National Museum of the Pacific War, Fredericksburg, Texas, October-December 2021. Three locations for 2022 will be announced soon. The George H. W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum, College Station, Texas, will host the art show January-May 2023.