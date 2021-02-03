Neighborhood Watch meeting planned

The Crime Prevention Unit of the Prince William County Police Department hosts a Neighborhood Watch meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, beginning at 7 p.m.

The event should last about an hour.

Join us to learn how to start a Neighborhood Watch in your community, and work with the Police Department to keep your neighborhood safe, or to make it safer. Topics covered include Neighborhood

Watch guidelines, crime reporting, burglary prevention, and reporting suspicious activity.

To register for the training session:

1. Go to https://tinyurl.com/PWCPD-VNW-Feb2021

2. Fill in the required information. Registration password is VNW2021

3. Once you are registered, you will receive a confirmation email with instructions for joining the session.

Each participant must register before the training. The presentation starts promptly at 7 p.m., so please allow time to register.

For more information, please call the Crime Prevention Unit at 703-792-7270.