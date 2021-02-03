Manassas police blotter: Burglary, hit and run

Burglary Past

On February 2, 2021, at 4:30 a.m. officers of the Manassas CityvPolice Department responded to 10441 Nokesville Road (Wi-Not-Stop), for a report of a past burglary. When officers arrived they found the business’s front door was torn off its hinge. According to surveillance footage, two males dressed all in black entered the store and attempted to steal the store’s ATM. The suspects left in a van stolen from K-Zone Taekwondo in Manassas City that was later recovered on Godwin Drive. This case is related to a similar case in Prince William County from the same day. The investigation is currently ongoing.

Hit and Run

On February 1, 2021, at 09:18 a.m. an officer of the Manassas City Police Department responded to the intersection of Breeden Avenue and Mathis Avenue for a report of a hit and run. When the officer arrived, he observed two parked vehicles with minor damage, both appeared to have been sideswiped. The investigation is currently ongoing.