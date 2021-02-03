Info session planned on Manassas Route 28 bypass project

Prince William County invites you to attend a virtual information session regarding the Route 28 Bypass project on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at 7 p.m.

This approximately $300 million infrastructure project, one of the largest in the history of Prince William County, will reduce traffic congestion, improve travel reliability and address other transportation challenges in the area.

The meeting will inform residents about the project’s background, its current status, and aspects of the Route 28 Bypass that most directly impact Prince William County residents. While there are no major updates on the project at this time, the session will provide a baseline of information about the Route 28 Bypass while also sharing planned communication activities that will help citizens remain informed and involved as the project moves forward. The latest information about the project is available on Route28Bypass.com.

The Prince William County Department of Transportation (PWC DOT) will continue to host information sessions on the Route 28 Bypass project and address topics specific to Prince William County as the project progresses.

The public is invited to ask questions and provide feedback during the presentation. You may also submit questions or comments before using any of the mechanisms below.

Meeting Registration Information

Register to attend the Route 28 Bypass Virtual Meeting:

https://theclearing.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_P47suUPqQ0O0x1ZBK8KVlA

Dial In: +1-301 715 8592 | Webinar ID: 920 6806 7097 | Passcode: 397360

Please submit questions/comments about the Route 28 Bypass using one of the methods below. Submissions received before Feb. 18 at 5 pm may be addressed during the meeting. All questions will be responded to in a timely manner via email or route28Bypass.com.

Have thoughts on how to enhance communication efforts going forward? Please submit any feedback, comments, questions or concerns to PWCDOT:

Via email to PWC DOT, [email protected]

In writing to: Department of Transportation, Prince William County, 5 County Complex Court, Prince William, VA 22192

By phone: 703-792-6273