Emergency dispatcher course added by Stafford schools

Stafford County Public Schools introduced a new Career and Technical Education (CTE) course, Emergency Medical Telecommunications, in the 2020-2021 school year. Thirteen students took the International Academy of Emergency Dispatchers (IAED) certification test recently, earning basic IAED certification.

“I am so proud of the work they completed in a brand new and unknown course,” said Virginia EMS Education Coordinator Rebecca Raines. “Certification by the IAED attests to the specific and highly specialized knowledge, skills, and attributes of emergency telecommunicators, dispatchers, mentors, quality assurance/quality improvement specialists, and instructors.”

“We are constantly evaluating and updating our curriculum and courses to provide offerings that meet the diverse needs of our students,” said SCPS Superintendent Dr. Scott Kizner. “I am extraordinarily proud of these future dispatchers as I know that one day they will indeed help save lives in our community.”

This new course, open to students in grades 10-12 at Stafford High School, is designed to develop entry-level skills needed in a telecommunication environment for rescue, fire, and police. The course provides beginning telecommunicators (911 dispatchers) with an understanding of situations encountered in an emergency communications environment. Students completing this course may apply for an emergency telecommunications position and start a career upon graduation.

“Along with this course I have encouraged students to complete four National Incident Management System courses through FEMA,” said Raines. “Several of the students have already completed these four additional certifications, and many others have completed at least one. This makes them more competitive when they start their careers.”

Career and Technical Education instructional programs correlate with Virginia’s Standards of Learning (SOLs) and provide opportunities to reinforce SOL instruction and Workplace Readiness Skills. Events, programs, and resources direct students to develop and reflect on their career goals, and actively plan the most effective path to personal success after graduation.

For more information about Stafford County Public Schools CTE programs, visit www.staffordschools.net.