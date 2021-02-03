Celebrate Mardi Gras at the Workhouse Arts Center

The Workhouse is thrilled to kick off its first-ever Mardi Gras celebration, featuring two weeks of family-friendly in-person and virtual events. These activities are planned in response to an unprecedented community engagement with arts offerings at the Workhouse during the pandemic.

This mini-festival is in progress as of February 1st with free online mixology sessions, classes on festive mask making, workshops on decorating cars and floats, and more. On Saturday, February 13, Let the Good Times Roll: Workhouse Mardi Gras will feature safe in-person activities, including socially distant glass bead demonstrations, Taste of Mardi Gras culinary art classes, a Mardi Gras drive-through parade, and contest, and two live drive-in comedy shows by Rahmein and Friends! During this COVID-safe and family-friendly extravaganza, visitors to the Workhouse are invited to explore art galleries and current exhibitions, as well as visit the Lucy Burns museum.

Elena Romanova, Chief Development Officer, explains “In the last ten months, the Workhouse Board and Staff renewed their commitment to the organization’s mission by adapting and creating opportunities to engage with art. The art makes life more bearable, and we are offering this new event so we can while away the winter blues together. We have designed family-friendly activities that will provide learning opportunities, bring joy and comfort, and allow for a safe space to interact with art.”

The Mardi Gras at the Workhouse Parade and Decoration Contest begins at 3 pm on February 13. A Celebrity Jury will judge public entries and the Best in each category will win $50 and a Car Pass to the Comedy show! Contest Categories are Best Float, Best Decorated Car, Best Costume, Best Wagon, and Best Stroller. The Parade entry fee is $10. Double Feature Comedy Rahmein and Friends is a drive-in event, much like the drive-in movies, the Workhouse featured all summer long. This event is live.

VENUE

WORKHOUSE ARTS CENTER

ONLINE ON FACEBOOK and at

9518 Workhouse Way, Building W16, Lorton

Tickets: $10-$50 (pricing per car, not per person); Class space is limited, register early.