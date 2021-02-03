Area volunteer opportunities: Translation services needed

Greetings, Prince William – Volunteer Prince William’s Alternative Community Service Program needs 2-3 Spanish/English bilingual volunteers to provide translation services to our community service clients each Tuesday and Thursday afternoon from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. This is an as-needed, remote, teleconferencing opportunity. Spanish-speaking clients are instructed to phone our office Tuesdays and Thursdays between 1 pm and 3 pm. We will conference with you on the call in order to assist with completing our intake process. Training is provided! Please contact Shelley at 703.369.5292 Ext 316 or [email protected] for more information.

Non-COVID-19 Opportunities:

Does your organization have that “one in a million” volunteer or community partner who has been especially helpful to your agency during this pandemic? Here’s your chance to recognize and thank them for their service – nominations for the Virginia Governor’s Volunteerism & Community Service Awards are now open! Please visit https://virginiaservice.virginia.gov/volunteering/governors-volunteerism-awards/ to view the categories and submit your nomination. Online nominations must be submitted by 5pm, April 23. Winners will be honored in May. Please email [email protected] for more information.



ACTS has a critical need for volunteers in the Hunger Prevention Center and in ACTS’ Thrift Store and Thrift Donation Center. However, ACTS’ main concern is the health and safety of volunteers, staff, and community. Please visit https://www.actspwc.org/volunteer for information on volunteering and policies in place for volunteers. Contact Shirley at [email protected] for more information.



BEACON has an urgent need for a Tech Facilitator for their Monday morning class, 9:30 am-11 am through March 2nd. Volunteers will provide technical support via Zoom. Basic knowledge on hosting meetings and using Zoom features preferred. Training provided. BEACON is also in need of Volunteer Teachers for their ESOL classes for the Spring session which begins March 22. It’s a minimum 12-week commitment, 2-4 hours of teaching per week. Training is provided! Please fill out an application at https://beaconliteracy.org/get-involved/volunteer-application/ . For more information, call 571.422.2242 or email [email protected] .



Delta Sigma Theta invites you to join them for a free, online Black History Month event on Saturday, Feb. 6, 11 am-12noon. Nationally acclaimed artist, Mr. René Dickerson, will present a virtual artist talk of his first retrospective exhibit, hosted at the ARTfactory (formerly Center for the Arts) in Old Town Manassas. Please click on this link to participate: https://zoom.us/j/95189862893 . During this online event, René will share several pieces of his original artwork, discuss his creative process and answer questions. Please email Deborah at [email protected] for more information.



House of Mercy says, “Help Fill Our Fridge and Stock Our Shelves!” They are kicking off their first Virtual Food Drive to stock the shelves in their Food Pantry. Visit their Virtual Food Drive page, Select the products you want to donate then View your cart, click and pay. It’s easy as 1-2-3! Please visit https://houseofmercyva.org/ to begin shopping and help food-insecure families. Please email [email protected] to learn more.



Mark your calendars! Keep Prince William Beautiful is hosting a Community Cleanup on Saturday, February 13, focusing on the Fuller Heights Road area in Triangle. Two shifts are available, 10am-1pm and 10:30am-1:30pm. Volunteers will meet at Fuller Heights Park, 18511 Old Triangle Road, Triangle, and will spread out from there to remove litter from the public spaces in the community. Children under 16 are welcome but must be accompanied by an adult. Please visit https://volunteer.kab.org/opportunity/a2a4M0000017HCMQA2 to register. Please contact Sean at [email protected] to learn more about this family-friendly event.



Prevention Alliance of Greater Prince William ( www.thepreventionalliance.org ) is conducting a Young Adult Survey. This anonymous survey will help gather current behavioral health data to better understand behavioral health trends among young adult populations within the county and better inform prevention strategies for the upcoming year. Those between 18-25 who are residents of Prince William County, City of Manassas, or Manassas Park are eligible to participate for the chance to win a $25 Amazon gift card. Participants should visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/W67KPFN to take the survey. Please email [email protected] for more information.



Did You Know: Prince William Food Rescue Heroes who are “55 and better” can also join the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP)! Along with the benefits of volunteering to do home food deliveries, RSVP members also receive a mileage stipend and insurance coverage while on their volunteer shift. Just an hour or so of your time helps provide food to local families facing food insecurity! Please email [email protected] to learn how you can join.



SERVE needs groups of 6-8 people who can prepare a home-cooked meal for their 60-70 shelter residents. All meals are drop-by delivered only due to the pandemic. However, this lets families and kids help out at home! You’ll feel great knowing you’re bringing the warmth and comfort of a nutritious home-cooked meal to the homeless! Please contact Julie at [email protected] for a list of open dates.

