Tractor-trailer crash, 2nd in 2 days, kills 1

One person is dead after a tractor-trailer crash at the Rappahannock River bridge.

It’s the second tractor-trailer crash at the bridge in as many days.

At 4 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 at the 131-mile marker — Rappahannock River Bridge, on the border of Fredericksburg City and Stafford County. The crash involved two tractor-trailers and a passenger vehicle, said Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller.

One of the tractor-trailers overturned onto its side. There is one confirmed fatality. Police have not identified the victim in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

At 10:35 a.m., all lanes on I-95 south opened. The nearby rest area and welcome center’s entrance remained closed as crews work to upright the tractor-trailer and remove it from the scene.

At 3:05 a.m. Monday, February 1, police were called a crash in the northbound lanes of I-95 on the Rappahannock River bridge.

A tractor-trailer jackknifed and struck a VDOT-contracted safety services patrol vehicle. No one was injured.

The highway re-opened about 5:20 a.m.

Conditions on the highway at the time of both crashes were slick, as a winter storm continued to bring snow and ice to the region.