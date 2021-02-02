Stafford sheriff’s blotter for February 2, 2021

WEAPONS

Coopers Lane, 2/1, 8:24 p.m. Deputy J.F. Edwards responded for a report of a brandishing. The victim told the deputy the suspect, Roma Wade, 22, of Stafford, had pointed a firearm at him during a verbal altercation. It was learned Wade had sent the victim threatening text messages as well. Deputy Edwards located Wade at his residence and he was arrested. Wade was charged with brandishing and threats of bodily harm. He was held on a $2,500 secured bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

LARCENY

Nelms Circle, 2/1, 12:52 p.m. The victim reported the catalytic converter had been stolen off of his vehicle while it was parked in the area. The theft is believed have occurred between 4 p.m. on January 29 and 12:52 p.m. on February 1.

FRAUD

Brenton Road, 2/1, 11:18 a.m. The victim reported she received a call from someone claiming to be with a law enforcement agency. The caller told her there were warrants out for her arrest related to an investigation in Texas. She was instructed to go to two different Target stores to purchase gift cards. The victim complied, but was alerted by loss prevention at the second Target location that she was likely involved in a scam. The victim lost $1,000 during the scam.