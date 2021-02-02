Stafford Hospital adds cardiac catheterization lab

Stafford Hospital recently held a virtual ribbon cutting for their $2.5 million state-of-the-art cardiac catheterization lab. This lab is a part of the expansion of the hospital’s heart care services for the Stafford region, which includes the newly formed Mary Washington Cardiology practice in affiliation with Oracle Heart & Vascular located in the Stafford Medical Pavilion.

“As we celebrate our 12th year, Stafford Hospital continues to contribute to the health of our community by providing cardiac care and life-saving procedures, performed by talented, highly trained cardiologists,” said Cathy Yablonski, Administrator, Stafford Hospital. “This dedicated cardiac catheterization lab along with the opening of the Mary Washington Cardiology practice proves our commitment to meet the healthcare needs of our region well into the future.”

The virtual ribbon cutting and informational video can be found at Stafford Hospital Cardiac Services.

“Stafford Hospital has been an excellent community partner for Stafford County, and openings like these reinforce the hospital’s continued dedication to our residents’ health, said Crystal Vanuch, Chairman, Rock Hill District, Stafford County Board of Supervisors. “I want to express our appreciation for Stafford Hospital making multiple treatments available to the community, meaning people have less distance to travel to visit loved ones and for treatment.”

According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control, heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups, with one person dying every 36 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease.