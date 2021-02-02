Some vaccinations canceled today due to snow

Tuesday, February 2, PWHD Vaccinations Scheduled Appointments: If you are scheduled to receive your COVID-19 vaccine at George Mason University Beacon Hall, Kelly Leadership Center, Potomac Middle School, or Veterans Memorial Park on Tuesday, February 2, and your appointment were scheduled before 10:00 AM, your appointment has been canceled due to the hazardous weather conditions.

Please check your email for rescheduling instructions or call the PWHD Call Center Monday after 9:00 AM for assistance.

All appointments scheduled for 10:00 AM or later will occur as scheduled. If you have an appointment for 10:00 AM or later. If you cannot safely travel to the vaccination site, please call the PWHD Call Center Tuesday after 9:00 AM for assistance rescheduling.

If your appointment has been canceled, please check your email for rescheduling instructions or call the PWHD Call Center Tuesday after 9:00 AM for assistance.

PWHD Call Center: (703) 872-7759

Call Center Hours: (9 am- 4:30 pm) Monday through Sunday

How long after my first vaccine can I get my second vaccine? You should get your second vaccine as close to the recommended 21 days for Pfizer or 28 days for Moderna as possible. However, you should not get the second dose earlier than the recommended interval. The CDC guidance allows up to 42 days or 6 weeks after the first vaccine for the second vaccine, according to new CDC guidance

If you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and if you are not currently registered but would like to be added to the waitlist, please go to http://bit.ly/PWHDwaitlist.

For more information: Visit the Prince William Health District website vdh.virgina.gov/prince-william.