Polar Plunge to be celebrated virtually Feb. 1 through 6

The Prince William County Police Department wants the public to know there is still time to help meet our goal in support Virginia Special Olympics by signing up with Team PWCPD for the 2021 Polar Plunge.

This year’s event, which culminates on Saturday, will look a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but participants can still have a fantastic time supporting a great cause. Plunge Week is Feb. 1-6, 2021, with a virtual celebration on Feb. 6, 2021.

Be creative! Sing in the shower, relax in the hot tub, or go old school and jump in some icy water indoors or out. Share your pictures or video on social media, using the hashtag #plungeyourway for a chance to be featured. Plunge Week will have fun challenges each day including a virtual costume contest and giveaways at favorite local hotspots.

The celebration will wrap on Feb. 6, 2020, with a Facebook Live event.

Registration is open, and the public is invited to participate in two ways:

• Take “the Plunge” virtually, either as an individual or as a team that you put together with friends, neighbors, family, or co-workers.

• Donate!

To register as a team, click the link, click “Join a Team,” and type PWCPD in the search.

To donate, click the link, click “Donate Now,” and type PWCPD in the box to credit the Police Department.

The Polar Plunge benefits Special Olympics, an organization that is supported by law enforcement officers throughout the United States and in 45 countries.