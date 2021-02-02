Doris Shepherd

Doris Lee Shepherd, 63 departed this life on January 25, 2021 at Bridgepoint Hospital in Washington D.C.

She was born on February 13, 1957 in Alexandria, Virginia to the late Ernest Shepherd and Lucille Marie Darcus- Shepherd. She worked in the adult health care field and the cosmetology until retired.

Doris is survived by two children, Raynard Kevin Richardson Jr. and Katrina Lee Richardson. She also had 9 grandchildren and great grandchildren and a daughter in- law Desi Marshall- Richardson. Doris is also survived by her five sisters- Marie Ingram, Laverne Kamanda, Edith Holloway, Saundra Shepherd and Carolann Shepherd, and two brothers Michael D. Shepherd and Emmitt Shepherd. Host of nieces and nephews, One sister-in-law Trina Whatley and one brother-in-law Jonnie Ingram, a host of cousins especially Lolita Darcus, and two Aunts Loretta Darcus and Christine Darcus. She is survived by her long time domestic partner Mr. Michael Ridley of which they spent 32 years together.

Doris would feed anyone who came to the house and if you’re tired she gave you shelter if you needed it. That’s the type of person she was. She was loving and kind just like our mother.

My sister Doris will be sorely missed by all whom loved her.