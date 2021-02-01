Woodbridge man wanted in jewelry store robbery, carjacking

Police were called to the scene of an armed Robbery at Potomac Mills mall, on Saturday, January 29 at 1:15 p.m. Officers were called to a Helzberg Diamonds store at 2700 Potomac Mills Circle in Woodbridge.

A police press release details the incident.

The investigation revealed that an unknown man, later identified as the accused, was observed in the store multiple times earlier that day. The last time the accused entered the store, he asked to see multiple pieces of jewelry.

While the jewelry was out of the case, the accused implied he had a firearm before he grabbed the jewelry and fled the area in a white sedan.

On January 30, officers responded to the 13800 block of Delaney Road in Dale City to investigate a carjacking. The victim, a 29-year-old woman, reported to police that an acquaintance was driving her vehicle in the above area when he brandished a machete and forced her out of the vehicle.

No injuries were reported by the victim.

While investigating, detectives determined that the acquaintance was the same person as the suspect from the robbery the day before. Following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Sami Souhail ANWARI.

Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.

Wanted: Sami Souhail ANWARI, 21, of the 6300 block of Olive Ct. in Woodbridge

Described as a white male, 6’0”, 160lbs., with black hair, brown eyes, and a teardrop tattoo under his right eye

Wanted for robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, carjacking, and brandishing a machete