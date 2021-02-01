Winter weather closures for Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

Here’s a look at who is closed and delayed on February 1, 2021.

Prince William County Public Schools

All Prince William County Public Schools and Offices will be closed Code Red on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, due to winter weather conditions. Read more at: https://t.co/puiTRz1kPN pic.twitter.com/Wp2vkubuxd — PWCS (@PWCSNews) February 1, 2021

Stafford County Public Schools

Feb 2nd is a Snow Day for SCPS due to anticipated unsafe road conditions and school parking lots still having ice and snow that needs to be removed. All buildings remain closed. No instruction for students. 12-month staff telework. Meal distribution available Wed. pic.twitter.com/44SXBjqqBl — Stafford Schools (@SCPSchools) February 1, 2021

Manassas City Public Schools

MCPS will be closed, Tuesday, Feb 2, 2021 due to remaining snow & icy conditions in certain areas. CODE BLUE for employees. MCPS permanecerán cerradas, el martes 2 de febrero de 2021 debido a las condiciones de nieve y hielo en ciertas áreas. CÓDIGO AZUL para empleados. — ManassasCitySchools (@mymcpsva) February 1, 2021

Fredericksburg City Schools

No school Tuesday, February 2, 2021, Code Red due to anticipated unsafe roads, ice, and potential for additional weather tomorrow morning.

Maintenance should report. 12 month employees should telework.

Abbreviated food distribution on safe roads. Information on website. pic.twitter.com/lvuQHyr1BS — FXBG Schools (@FredSchools) February 1, 2021

Fairfax County Public Schools

Due to inclement weather, all FCPS students will participate in synchronous (teacher-led) virtual learning Tuesday, Feb. 2. Division operations are open. School building work spaces are not available. Fairfax County’s Supporting Return to School (SRS) program will be closed. — Fairfax Schools ? (@fcpsnews) February 1, 2021

Fauquier County Public Schools

All Fauquier County Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Administrative offices will open at 10 a.m., and essential personnel should report at 10 a.m. — Fauquier Schools VA – NEWS (@FCPS1News) February 1, 2021

Spotsylvania County Public Schools

Due to icy roads that are expected to worsen overnight, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, all schools and buildings will be closed. 12-month employees are Code 1.

Food Distribution will move to Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. For locations and pick up times, visit https://t.co/JKgCATIZkf. pic.twitter.com/qe2fVIrU6S — Spotsylvania County Public Schools (@SpotsySchools) February 1, 2021

Loudoun County Public Schools

All LCPS and Admin Offices are closed tomorrow, February 2, 2021. All distance-learning classes for tomorrow are cancelled. Instructional staff should not report to work. There will be no food pick-up at LCPS schools and food deliveries by bus have been cancelled. — LCPS News (@LCPSOfficial) February 1, 2021

University of Mary Washington

All classes will be remote on Monday and Tuesday to better accommodate re-entry COVID testing. Students who have scheduled entry testing before 10 a.m. tomorrow should reschedule. More ?? https://t.co/8oV2dWiTqi — University of Mary Washington (@MaryWash) February 1, 2021

George Mason University

Mason Alert: George Mason University buildings will open at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 2, due to inclement weather. See email for more information. — George Mason News (@GeorgeMasonNews) February 1, 2021

Prince William County Government

Due to the potential for icy conditions, the County's unscheduled leave policy is in effect for Tuesday 2/2/2021. See https://t.co/cqHm2A3Lr9 for more info. https://t.co/iRuMCPXFgx — Prince William County (@pwcgov) February 1, 2021

We have cancelled the COVID testing scheduled for tomorrow morning, Feb. 2, at James S. Long Regional Park. — Prince William County (@pwcgov) February 1, 2021

?? Chinn Center, SBDCRC & Pat White Center will delay opening until 12 pm tomorrow.

• SBDCRC morning preschool sessions are cancelled.

• GRO preschool sessions are cancelled

• Park gates and historic sites closed until 12pm Updates will be posted in the morning. pic.twitter.com/NK10KTgpWv — Prince William County (@pwcgov) February 1, 2021

Central Rappahannock Regional Library

https://twitter.com/crrlnews/status/1356396294424698896

We’ll post more as they are announced.