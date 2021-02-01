News

Winter weather closures for Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

By Uriah Kiser

Here’s a look at who is closed and delayed on February 1, 2021.

Prince William County Public Schools

Stafford County Public Schools

Manassas City Public Schools

Fredericksburg City Schools

Fairfax County Public Schools

Fauquier County Public Schools

Spotsylvania County Public Schools

Loudoun County Public Schools

University of Mary Washington

George Mason University

Prince William County Government

Central Rappahannock Regional Library

https://twitter.com/crrlnews/status/1356396294424698896

We’ll post more as they are announced.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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