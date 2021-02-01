Vaccine clinics in Prince William canceled, appointments to be rescheduled

Monday, February 1, PWHD Vaccinations Scheduled Appointments: Clinics at Beacon Hall on the Science and Technology Campus of George Mason University in Manassas, and Potomac Middle School in Woodbridge have been canceled due to ongoing inclement weather.

If you are scheduled to receive your COVID-19 vaccine at GMU Beacon Hall, or Potomac Middle School, on Monday, February 1st, your appointment has been canceled due to potentially hazardous weather conditions. Please check your email for rescheduling instructions or call the PWHD Call Center after 9:00 AM Monday for assistance.

PWHD Call Center: (703) 872-7759

Call Center Hours: (9 am- 4:30 pm) Monday through Sunday

How long after my first vaccine can I get my second vaccine?

You should get your second vaccine as close to the recommended 21days for Pfizer or 28 days for Moderna as possible.

However, you should not get the second dose earlier than the recommended interval.

The CDC guidance allows up to 42 days or six weeks after the first vaccine for the second vaccine, according to new CDC guidance