Multiple DUIs investigated, Stafford sheriff’s office reports

Two men were arrested and charged with DUI over the weekend, according to a press release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

DUI

800 block of White Oak Road, 1/29, 10:38 p.m. Deputy S.C. Jett stopped a vehicle for speeding and identified the driver as Prince Djan, 54, of King George. The deputy notice Djan has slurred speech and glassy eyes. Field sobriety tests were administered and Djan was arrested. An open container of alcoholic beverage was located inside the vehicle. Djan was charged with driving under the influence and drinking while operating a motor vehicle. He was held on a $2,500 unsecured bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Jefferson Davis Highway & Telegraph Road, 1/30, 9:53 p.m. Deputy E.E. West observed a vehicle driving 65 mph in a 45 mph zone. The deputy stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Juan Navarrete, 62, of Stafford. Navarrete had glassy eyes and he smelled of alcoholic beverages. Field sobriety tests were administered and Navarrete was arrested. He was charged with driving under the influence-2nd offense in 10 years, refusal of test, and obstruction. Navarrete was held on a $2,500 unsecured bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

ASSAULT

Barely Mill Court & Palisades Drive, 1/31, 2:37 p.m. Deputy D.J. Taylor responded for a report of an assault. The victim reported she was inside her vehicle when the suspect, Sierra Sarver, 22, of Alexandria, approached the vehicle. A verbal altercation ensued. Sarver then struck the victim several times. The victim sustained minor injuries. Sarver was charged with assault and released on a personal recognizance bond.

WEAPONS

Empress Alexandra Place, 1/29, 3:42 p.m. The victim reported someone had shot at a window of her residence. The responding deputy observed a bullet hole in the window and located a round in between the window panes. It is believed the incident occurred in the morning hours of January 29.

LARCENY

Hedgeapple Court, 1/30, 9:05 a.m. The victim reported he parked his vehicle at 3 p.m. on January 29 and at 7 a.m. on January 30 he discovered the vehicle had been stolen. It was later learned the vehicle was recovered in Prince William County after it was involved in a hit and run.

18 Fairway Drive, Gauntlet Golf Club, 1/30, 4:29 p.m. The victim reported debit cards and cash were stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at the business. The vehicle was left unlocked. She later discovered her cards had been used to make several fraudulent transactions.

Sarasota Drive, 1/30, 6:17 p.m. The victim told Deputy K.P. Hall an acquaintance had taken his vehicle without permission. Deputy Hall located the suspect, Henry Gaither, 33, of Stafford, with the vehicle. Gaither was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and was released on a $2,500 unsecured bond.