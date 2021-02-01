Lawrence R. Kackley, 90, of Woodbridge, passed away on January 29th 2021 one week shy of his 91st birthday.

Larry was born in Winchester VA to Edgar and Ruth Kackley on February 6th 1930. Due to the death of Ruth six days after his birth, Larry was raised by his Uncle Denzil and Aunt Ruby Kackley of Berryville VA. He attended school in Berryville followed by studying Agriculture at Virginia Tech. He met the love of his life, Leota Decker at a square dance in West Virginia and within the year they were married on October 1st, 1953 in Berryville VA . Larry worked as a machinist for Jensen’s Manufacturing Company of Alexandria VA for 37 years. During his tenure at Jensen’s, Larry worked on vital projects for Federal Agencies such as the White House, the Senate Office Building, and NASA as well as the Smithsonian Museum. Larry was a veteran of the Army National Guard serving in the 29th Infantry Division, 116th Infantry Regiment of Winchester VA for 24 years achieving the Rank of Lieutenant Colonel and was awarded the Armed Forces Reserve Medal and the Virginia Service Medal. Larry was dedicated in his service to the Lord via the Baptist Churches in Woodbridge. During his 52 years at First Baptist Church of Woodbridge, Larry served as a boy’s Sunday school teacher, Senior High Sunday School Director, Royal Ambassadors (RA) Leader, Youth Director, Deacon, Visitation Coordinator, Lead Usher, as well as preaching at Revivals.

Larry was a member of the Prince William County Softball Hall of Fame being inducted in 2005 after 43 years with the league. Larry continued to play softball until 2007 when he finally agreed to hang up his cleats.

Larry is preceded in death by his wife Leota, son David, sister Kathryn Morris, brother John Kackley, sister Willa Mae Kackley, brother Raymond Kackley, sister Winifred LaRue.

Larry is survived by his daughter Rebecca and husband Joseph Voss, brother Charles Kackley, sister Helen Light, and sister Nancy Berlin. Larry is also survived by his daughter in law Denise Kackley, five grandchildren; Holly James (Todd), Robert Voss, Heather Frank (Doug), Jacquelyn King (Michael), Austin Kackley, and five great grandchildren; Emily James, Lauren James, Megan James, Toby James, Vivian Frank, as well as the twin girls of Heather and Doug Frank on the way.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Woodbridge or Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Fauquier.

Larry’s family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at Commonwealth Senior Living of Stafford for taking such loving respectful care of Larry during his time there.

Due to the ongoing COVID restrictions in the state of Virginia, a Celebration of Life Service and internment of the ashes for Larry will be held after the restrictions have been lifted.