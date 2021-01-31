Originals

Winter weather closures for Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

By Uriah Kiser

Here’s a look at who is closed and delayed on February 1, 2021.

Prince William County Public Schools

Stafford County Public Schools

Manassas City Public Schools

Spotsylvania County Public Schools

Loudoun County Public Schools

George Mason University 

 

Germanna Community College

Central Rappahannock Regional Library

https://twitter.com/crrlnews/status/1355984345991958538

Spotsylvania County courts

 

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

    View all posts