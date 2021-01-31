Winter weather closures for Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

Here’s a look at who is closed and delayed on February 1, 2021.

Prince William County Public Schools

All Prince William County Public Schools and Offices will be closed Code Red on Monday, February 1, 2021, due to winter weather conditions. More information at: https://t.co/puiTRz1kPN pic.twitter.com/5CP84OJReH — PWCS (@PWCSNews) January 31, 2021

Stafford County Public Schools

All SCPS buildings are closed Feb 1. All staff will work from home. Parking lots must remain empty for snow removal. Meals are unavailable. Feb. 1 is a scheduled staff professional day. pic.twitter.com/3GGYJvtRVt — Stafford Schools (@SCPSchools) January 31, 2021

Manassas City Public Schools

MCPS will be closed, Mon., Feb 1, 2021 due to remaining snow & icy conditions in certain areas. CODE BLUE. Todas las MCPS permanecerán cerradas, el lunes 1 de febrero de 2021 debido a las condiciones de nieve y hielo en ciertas áreas. CÓDIGO AZUL. — ManassasCitySchools (@mymcpsva) January 31, 2021

Spotsylvania County Public Schools

Due to inclement weather, all schools and buildings will be closed on Monday, February 1, 2021. 12-month employees are Code 1. The School Board Meeting scheduled for Monday, February 1, 2021 has been moved to Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/4q58Vv5WvV — Spotsylvania County Public Schools (@SpotsySchools) January 31, 2021

Loudoun County Public Schools

All activities on school campuses are cancelled. Student testing is cancelled and the LCPS Vaccination POD is closed. Appointments at the POD for Monday, February 1, 2021, will be honored on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. — LCPS News (@LCPSOfficial) January 31, 2021

George Mason University

Mason Alert: George Mason University buildings closed Monday, February 1, due to inclement weather. Virtual instruction and work will continue as scheduled. See email for more information. — George Mason News (@GeorgeMasonNews) January 31, 2021

Germanna Community College

Due to inclement weather, all Germanna campuses/sites will be closed on Monday, Feb. 1. Remote classes will continue as scheduled. All employees should continue to work remotely. @TedSchubel @NewsNetNews @CulpeperSE @PotomacLocal @NewsInTheBurg @TRayofLight @Wesante — Germanna Community College (@germannacc) January 31, 2021

Central Rappahannock Regional Library

https://twitter.com/crrlnews/status/1355984345991958538

Spotsylvania County courts