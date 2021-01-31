Road conditions improve, refreeze expected overnight

Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews made significant progress plowing and treating roads this afternoon, with clear conditions currently on Interstate 95. Most primary and heavily-traveled secondary routes are in minor condition in the Fredericksburg area.

Overnight, VDOT crews will remain mobilized to monitor for icing, as any moisture on the road is expected to freeze. Trucks will circulate to check for slick and hazardous road conditions, and will spread sand and salt to reduce icing and improve motorist traction.

Even with treatment, icy patches may be present. Icing often occurs first on bridges, overpasses and ramps, on secondary routes carrying less traffic, and on hills and curves.

Motorists who do travel overnight and Monday morning should allow extra travel time and proceed with caution. Plan to reduce vehicle speed as appropriate for road conditions, and increase following distance between vehicles to add reaction time. Use vehicle headlights for a clear view of the road ahead and to make your vehicle more visible to other travelers.

This afternoon, VDOT crews were able to plow numerous subdivisions and along many lower-volume secondary roads. Secondary roads are in minor to moderate condition, with partial patches of snow and slush still present.

VDOT crews will continue to work around the clock until all state-maintained roads are safe for travel.

Additional Winter Storm Information

Check road conditions before starting a trip: Call 511, visit www.511virginia.org or download the free 511Virginia mobile app to see real-time road conditions around the state, and view traffic cameras.

Clean snow and ice from your vehicle before starting a trip. This will improve your visibility of the road ahead, and it will prevent snow and ice from becoming a flying debris hazard for other travelers.

Give VDOT crews space to work. Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind trucks and other equipment that are plowing or treating the road. Do not pass a snowplow or spreader.

Remember to move over and slow down for stopped vehicles with flashing, blinking or alternating blue, red or amber lights.

Shoveling a driveway? Remember to shovel to the right while facing the street. This will reduce the amount of double work that may be required after a snowplow makes a pass along your street. Watch a VDOT video explaining how to avoid having snow pushed back into the end of your driveway.

Snowplow status updates: VDOT Fredericksburg District has activated its online snow plow tracker map at vdotplows.org. All VDOT-owned and contracted plows are equipped with Automatic Vehicle Location (AVL), allowing them to be monitored on the snowplow tracker.

Road Condition Definitions

During winter storms, road conditions are present on 511Virginia using three ratings: minor, moderate and severe. These terms are defined as the following:

Minor: Potential for patches of ice and snow on roadway; Passable with caution.

Moderate: Snow or ice is covering major portions of the roadway; Passable with caution.

Severe: A significant accumulation of snow or ice is blocking the roadway; Conditions are hazardous.