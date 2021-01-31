More than 250 crashes reported statewide during snowstorm

Despite advisories for Virginians to avoid traveling through Virginia during the ongoing winter storm, Virginia State Police have responded to almost 270 traffic crashes and 240 disabled vehicles since midnight.

Between 12 a.m. Sunday through 2 p.m. Sunday, state troopers have responded to 252 traffic crashes and 231 disabled/stuck vehicles. As of 2 p.m., state police were on the scene of 16 traffic crashes and eight disabled/stuck vehicles.

The majority of traffic crashes occurring Sunday have involved only damage to vehicles.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 21), Virginia State Police have responded to multiple crashes.

Culpeper Division (includes. Fredericksburg City and Stafford County): 24 Disabled Vehicles & 24 Traffic Crashes

Fairfax Division (Prince William County and Northern Virginia): 24 Disabled Vehicles & 16 Traffic Crashes

Virginians are still advised to avoid travel through Sunday afternoon and evening. Open highways allow VDOT crews to safely and effectively treat the roads.

If you must travel, please practice the following safe traffic tips:

• Make sure all windows and lights are clear of snow before heading out.

• Always buckle up – driver and all passengers.

• Drive distraction free – put down the phone and coffee, and keep both hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

• Slow speed for conditions.

• Use headlights to increase your visibility and to help other drivers see you better.

• Share the road responsibly with VDOT vehicles and emergency vehicles.