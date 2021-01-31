Marine Corps museum offering wedding package for Valentine’s Day

Got $600? If so, you can get married or new your vows this year at the National Museum of the Marine Corps.

The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation is offering a special Valentine’s Day wedding package on the day before the holiday, on February 13, 2021, at the museum’s Semper Fidelis Memorial Chapel. Couples will be able to hold a small rustic wedding ceremony or renew their vows in the memorial chapel, located on the museum grounds.

The chapel provides a quiet and rustic experience built to evoke a transparent chapel’s feeling in the woods, said Marine Corps Heritage spokesman Matthew Morrissey.

There are several appointment times available to book, said Morrissey. Reservations may be made by calling (703) 649-2350 or emailing [email protected]

The National Museum of the Marine Corps is located at Quantico Marine Corps Base, at 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway in Triangle.