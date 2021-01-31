Katherine Lee Graves, 79 of Woodbridge, Virginia, passed away on January 27, 2021. She was born in Kansas City, Missouri on January 26, 1942 to parents, Tommy E. Calloway Sr and Ida Mae Calloway. Katherine is the widower of husband James Rodney Graves, Sr.

Katherine retired as an Executive Secretary at C&P Telephone company, now known as Verizon. During her younger years, Katherine was an avid reader of fiction novels and popular magazines. Over the past few years, she lived at Potomac Place, in Woodbridge, VA and was known as the “bingo queen” by residents and friends. Katherine was seen daily putting together puzzles in the main living room of the community.

Katherine is preceded in death by, her parents, Tommy E. Calloway Sr and Ida Mae Calloway, her brother, Walter Calloway, and her great grandson, Christopher Mark Coppedge, Jr.

Katherine is survived by her children, Janelle Miley and spouse, Kelvin Miley, Charmaine Dockett and spouse, Tony Dockett, Sr, and James Rodney Graves, Jr and spouse Sharon Graves; brother, Tommy E Calloway and wife Cynthia Calloway; Grandchildren: Christopher, Courtney, Tony Jr, Troy, Jasmine, Jordan, Amanda; Great grandchildren: Jalynn, Derrick, Yuna, Christian, Landon, Logan; nieces and nephews, Lekisha, Tommy and a host of other cousins, spouses of grandkids and nieces and nephews; and their kids.

The family of Katherine Graves wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff and residents of Potomac Place Assisted Living. The community was more than Mom’s home, they were also a loving part of mom’s entire family. Thank you!