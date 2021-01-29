Two-way traffic will travel in a single lane on I-66 west at Route 50

I-66 East and West approaching Route 50 in Fairfax will be reduced to a single travel lane in each direction for about one mile during the overnight hours next week, as bridge beam installation continues at the I-66/Route 50 Interchange.

Two-way traffic will run on I-66 West so that crews can safely install bridge beams over the eastbound lanes of I-66. Work is weather dependent and could extend to the weekend if there is inclement weather. The Route 50 Interchange is being rebuilt as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project.

Route 50 East at I-66 will be reduced to a single travel lane with traffic stoppages each night as well, and multiple ramp closures will be implemented at the interchange. Drivers traveling on I-66 during this time should expect delays and should consider using alternate routes.

Depending upon the forecasted winter storm, this work may be rescheduled.

Details include:

Sunday, January 31, and Monday, February 1

Wednesday, February 3, through Sunday, February 7 (as needed)

I-66 East and West Between Monument Drive and Waples Mill Road

Around 10 p.m. (11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday) I-66 East traffic approaching Monument Drive will be narrowed to a single lane. Eastbound traffic will cross on to the I-66 West side of the roadway near Monument Drive and remain in this pattern until east of Route 50. Eastbound traffic will then cross back over to the I-66 East side of the roadway through a gap in the median barrier and resume normal travel.

Around 10 p.m. (11 p.m. Friday and Saturday) I-66 West traffic approaching Waples Mill Road will be narrowed to a single right lane and remain on the right side of the interstate beyond Monument Drive. Westbound traffic will resume normal travel following the point where eastbound traffic crosses on to the westbound lanes.

Between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. (from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday night and 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Saturday night) two-way traffic on I-66 West will be separated by traffic barrels and one closed travel lane. State police will be on-site to assist with traffic control and response.

All lanes on I-66 East will reopen by 5 a.m., and on I-66 West by 5:30 a.m. (by 6 a.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday).

Ramp from Monument Drive to I-66 East/from I-66 West

The ramp from Monument Drive to I-66 East/from I-66 West will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. (from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday night and 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Saturday night).

Ramp from I-66 East to Route 50 West

The ramp from I-66 East to Route 50 West will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. (from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday night and 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Saturday night).

Traffic will be detoured prior to the closure to Route 50 East, stay to the left and make a U-turn from the left-most turn lane at the Waples Mill Road traffic signal on to Route 50 West.

Route 50 East from West Ox Road to I-66

Route 50 East will be reduced to one travel lane approaching I-66 from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. (to 6 a.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday)

Drivers should expect periodic stoppages of up to 20 minutes on eastbound Route 50 between 10:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. (from 11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. on Friday night and from 11 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Saturday night)