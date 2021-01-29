Stafford extends building closures through February

Stafford County officials have decided to extend all county buildings’ closure to public access through February 26, 2021.

The move comes with the increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases across Stafford and the region and following Governor Ralph Northam’s action in extending stay-at-home measures through the end of February.

The move extends the closures put in place on December 18, 2020.

The safety of the public and county employees is of paramount importance. Stafford’s non-public safety employees have not yet received vaccines. Stafford County will continue operating and provide services to residents online, by phone, and for some, by appointment.

“Our responsibility is to protect the public and our staff, and at this time we feel it is prudent to follow the actions of the state,” said County Administrator Fred Presley. “Again, our services are accessible online, staff available by phone, and for those truly in need by appointment.”

Stafford County outdoor parks are open with regular operating hours. Indoor recreation facilities are open in accordance with capacity restrictions identified in Governor of Virginia Executive Order #72, which was extended through the end of February.

However, all participants must pre-register for programs as required by Stafford County’s appointment protocol. More information may be found at staffordparks.com.