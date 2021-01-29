Social media encounter ends in rape charge

Police said a 15-year-old girl agreed to meet a stranger she met online, and then was raped when the two went to his home.
The incident took place Sunday, January 23, and detectives learned of the incident on Wednesday, January 27.
A Prince William police press release outlines details of the case.
Rape – On January 27, detectives with the Special Victims Unit concluded a sexual assault investigation that was reported to have occurred at the Linden Park Apartments located in the 18200 block of Kilmer Ln. in Triangle (22172) on January 23.
The investigation revealed that the victim, a 15-year-old female juvenile, recently communicated with the accused via social media. During the communication, the two agreed to meet in person where the accused picked the victim up and brought her to his residence at the above location. While inside the apartment, the accused provided alcohol to the victim causing her to become incapacitated at which time he sexually assaulted her.
The victim initially disclosed the incident to another jurisdiction who then notified Prince William County police. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Tom Kaynal POWELL Jr., was arrested.
Arrested on January 27: [No Photo Available]
Tom Kaynal POWELL Jr., 22, of 18205 Kilmer Ln., Apt. 202, in Triangle Charged with rape
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond