Police to hold recruitment fair in Woodbridge

Recruiters will be available to answer questions about the qualifications, hiring process, benefits, and incentives.

Speak one-on-one with an officer and get information about the Prince William County Police Department. Due to coronavirus restrictions, all must wear masks and observe social distancing.

Those with questions should call 703-792-6580 or visit joinpwcpd.org.

Officers starting on the force will make an annual base salary of $52,749.

The recruitment fair comes as the department will welcome Peter Newsham as its new chief on February 1. Newsham had been the chief of the Metropolitan Police in Washington, D.C.