County in talks to renew lease on Lake Ridge dog park

Prince William County wants to continue leasing land for a dog park in Lake Ridge.

The Board of County Supervisors has authorized its parks department to renew a lease for K9 Gunner Memorial Park, at 13000 Minnieville Road. Opened in 2012, the lease on the Lake Ridge Parks and Recreation Authority property expired on December 1.

The Board of County Supervisors wants to renew the lease for one year and negotiate a new seven-year lease for the property that would expire in 2028.

The county has paid the Lake Ridge park authority $1 a year to lease the land. All indications show the county would like to keep that rate.

Officials are now in the negotiations process, said Amir Wenrich, a spokesman for the Prince William County parks department.

County residents ranked Off-leash dog parks among the top 10 recreation facility priorities in a 2018 parks survey.

Prince William Dogs, Inc volunteers provide most of the park’s maintenance, including mowing, fence repair, and waste removal, for $5,000 annually.

The county’s parks and recreation department maintains the areas outside of the fenced off-leash area at an approximate cost of $7,500 annually. DPRT maintains general liability insurance coverage through the Prince William Self-Insurance Group.