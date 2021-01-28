Coronavirus testing schedule for Prince William area residents

Free COVID-19 testing is available for anyone who lives or works in Prince William County, the City of Manassas, or the City of Manassas Park.
Participants must provide their full name, telephone number, and a home or work address in Prince William County, the City of Manassas, or the City of Manassas Park to obtain COVID testing and receive the results. Here is a list of the upcoming testing sites and locations. All sites can accommodate drive-thru or walk-up testing.
To ensure you receive a test please arrive at the site as close as possible to the start time. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at each site.
For more information on testing and during periods of inclement or forecasted rain/snow, please go online for closure information. ,.
Monday, February 1, 2021
Metz Middle School
Start Time 10:00 AM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 2:00 PM, whichever comes first.
9950 Wellington Rd.
Manassas, VA 20110
Tuesday, February 2, 2021
James S. Long Regional Park
Start Time 11:00 AM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:30 PM, whichever comes first.
4603 James Madison Hwy.
Haymarket, VA 20169
Cloverdale Park
Start Time 4:00 PM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6:00 PM, whichever comes first.
15150 Cloverdale Rd.
Dale City, VA 22193
Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Grace Church
Start Time 9:00 AM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:00 PM, whichever comes first.
1006 Williamstown Dr.
Dumfries, VA 22026
Thursday, February 4, 2021
Woodbridge Senior Center
Start Time 10:00 AM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 2:00 PM, whichever comes first.
13850 Church Hill Dr.
Woodbridge, VA 22191
Friday, February 5, 2021
Splashdown Water Park
Start Time 2:00 PM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6:00 PM, whichever comes first.
7500 Ben Lomond Park Rd.
Manassas, VA 20109
Saturday, February 6, 2021
Development Services Building
Start Time 9:00 AM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 12:00 PM, whichever comes first.
5 County Complex
Woodbridge, VA 22192
More information about testing and the county’s response to COVID-19 is available at pwcgov.org/COVID19.