Manuel Alberto Pardo Garcia born May 11, 1953 in Santiago, Chile. Manuel eventually made his way to the United States in the late 1970’s. He was an avid soccer fan and enjoyed watching his family, friends and played in his younger years. He worked as an Engineer for PEPCO for over 30+ years and was loved by his co-workers. Manuel was a wonderful passionate human being and enjoyed life to the fullest. He was always the first person on the dance floor and the last to leave, especially if it was Rock-n-Roll, oldies and/or cumbia. He loved business especially making money, making people laugh with his corny dad jokes or one of his many talents. He loved spending time in the great outdoors with his family. He was full of life and felt young; always saying that age was just a number and he was a kid at heart. On the 21st of January 2021, he was called home to be with God. He will be missed by so many; especially his wife, children, and his grandchildren.

Manuel is survived by Hilda Benitez, Vivian Arias, Miguel Arias, Josh Pardo, Kyle Pardo. He is predeceased by Manuel Alberto Pardo Ayala and his little brother