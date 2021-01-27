Don’t schedule other vaccines between coronavirus shots, county warns

Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine? Did you have a flu shot, shingles shot, or another vaccine 14 days before or after?

Warning — Do Not Schedule Other Vaccines 14 Days Before or After Your COVID-19 Vaccine:

Due to safety concerns, the CDC recommends not taking multiple vaccines within 14 days.

Prince William Health District (PWHD) is unable to vaccinate individuals who have received another vaccination, such as flu or shingles, within 14 days before scheduled COVID-19 vaccination.

PWHD recommends that patients do not schedule other vaccinations within 14 days after receiving the COVID-19 vaccination.*

* Patients may receive emergency vaccinations (such as rabies and tetanus) within 14 days after COVID-19 vaccination. However, if a patient receives emergency vaccination before COVID-19 vaccination, PWHD will require the patient to wait 14 days.

PWHD COVID-19 Call Center: 703-872-7759, open 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (Monday-Sunday) to assist with COVID-19 related questions and questions about vaccine waitlist registration for eligible residents. Waitlist: Http://bit.ly/PWHDwaitlist

For PWHD Updates: VDH.virginia.gov/prince-william.

CDC Vaccine Information: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) | CDC.